27 counterfeit cotton seed packets seized

Adilabad: Despite multiple awareness efforts by the district administration, counterfeit seeds continue to be sold. District Agricultural Officer (DAO) Sridhar announced that cases had been registered against those selling fake cotton seeds.

Acting on prior information, officials conducted a raid at the house of Jadan Gajanand from Islam Nagar village in Ichoda Mandal, where they confiscated nine counterfeit cotton seed packets.

Upon interrogation, Gajanand revealed that he had sold counterfeit seeds to Kandli Shivakumar and Ravinder from Kokas Mannur village. Additionally, Adav Ravikanth from Mukhr (B) village in Ichoda Mandal had procured counterfeit seed packets from Maharashtra and, with Gajanand’s assistance, was selling them to unsuspecting farmers. Ravikanth is currently absconding.

The DAO confirmed that cases had been filed against Jadan Gajanand, Kandli Shivakumar, Kottapelli Ravinder, and Adav Ravikanth.

Meanwhile, District Collector Rajarshi Shah stated that 1.5 million cotton seed packets have been made available for farmers across various mandals through authorized dealers. Additionally, 55,000 metric tons of fertilizers are accessible.

“Farmers must purchase cotton seeds and fertilizers only from licensed dealers. They should keep the receipt and seed packet safe until the end of the cropping season,” he said.

Farmers are advised not to purchase counterfeit seeds sold in villages, loose seeds, or BG-3 (herbicide-resistant) seeds banned by the government. They should also avoid mixed fertilizers and glyphosate herbicide. The Collector warned that any dealers or individuals involved in selling counterfeit seeds or fertilizers will face strict

legal action.