₹2,739 Crore Sanctioned for Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation: Alampur Farmers Rejoice

Gadwal: In a major boost to the irrigation sector in Alampur constituency, the State Government has approved the revised estimates for the Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project at a cost of ₹2,739 crore, through G.O.Rt.No.149 dated 31.07.2025. This long-awaited decision is expected to provide assured water supply for thousands of farmers, strengthening existing ayacut and creating new irrigation potential in the region.

The approval came following the relentless efforts of MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy and Alampur MLA Vijayudu, whose persistent representations to the government ensured that the project received the green signal. Farmers in the constituency have expressed joy and gratitude, terming this a historic step toward resolving their irrigation challenges.

Key Benefits Under the Revised Estimates:

1. Link Channel from Chinnonipalle Reservoir to RDS Canal (D-12 at Sindhanur) – ₹50 Crore

A new link channel will be constructed to connect the Chinnonipalle Reservoir with the RDS Canal at D-12 in Sindhanur. This provision ensures that even if water does not arrive in time from the upstream RDS Canal, farmers can still receive water through the link channel route via Chinnonipalle Reservoir. This measure is expected to resolve long-standing water scarcity problems for ayacut farmers dependent on D-12.

2. Completion of Canal Works in Packages 99, 100, 101, 105, and 106

With the completion of pending canal works under these packages, approximately 32,000 acres of new ayacut will be created across Itikyala, Manopad, Vaddepalli, and Aiza mandals. This expansion will bring vast tracts of agricultural land under assured irrigation, bringing prosperity to thousands of farming families in the region.

Farmers Express Gratitude

Local farmers expressed happiness over the sanction, noting that the stabilization of existing RDS ayacut and the addition of 32,000 acres of new ayacut would transform agriculture in Alampur constituency. They extended heartfelt thanks to Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy, and MLA Vijayaudu for their efforts in securing government approval.

Leaders noted that this sanction marks a turning point for Alampur’s agrarian economy, as reliable irrigation water will reduce farmers’ dependence on erratic rainfall, improve crop yields, and enhance rural livelihoods.