280 used police vehicles spare parts on sale in Asifabad

Asifabad: District police's used vehicles' tires, batteries, spare parts, used engine oil are for sale on January 28; interested parties can participate in action, Superintendent of Police M Mallareddy said in press release issued on Thursday.

Police have decided to sell 280 old vehicles tires, 150 batteries, 300 liters of engine oil and spare parts. Interested traders and people can take part in the sale at the local police headquarters on January 28 and the sale will be held in the motor vehicle office at the police headquarters from 11am. Interested persons should contact the police vehicle Officer RIM Srinivas, the SP said.