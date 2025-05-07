287 Haj pilgrims leave for mecca

Hyderabad: The fifth flight carrying Haj pilgrims from Telangana departed on Tuesday from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. A total of 287 pilgrims embarked on their spiritual journey to the Holy cities of Mecca and Madina. With the departure of this batch, a total of 1,379 Haj pilgrims from Telangana have now arrived in Madina.

The batch was ceremoniously flagged off by Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, and Maulana Ahsan bin Al Hamoomi, Imam of the Royal Mosque, Public Garden. The send-off was marked by emotional scenes as relatives gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to the pilgrims.

Addressing the pilgrims, Khusro Pasha urged them to uphold the sanctity of the holy sites.

“Respect Makkah and Madinah. Do not complain. Maintain patience and devote most of your time to prayers and worship,” he advised. He also appealed to the younger pilgrims to assist and guide the elderly during the pilgrimage.

Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer of the Telangana State Haj Committee, warmly welcomed the pilgrims and extended his best wishes for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

Md. Mujeebuddin, Md. Layeeq, Members TG Haj Committee, Irfan Shareef, AEO, TG Haj Committee, Md Samiuddin Asst. Director, Minority Welfare and others were present.