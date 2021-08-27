295 TMREIS students excel in EAMCET

Banjara Hills: B Shafiullah, secretary, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society said on Wednesday that 295 students from TMR junior colleges have qualified for the EAMCET-2021 with good ranks.

As many as 206 boys and 89 girls not only just qualified in the entrance exam, but also scored good percentiles on a par with the students of corporate colleges. Among the top scorers are Amanullah Asrar and Junaid (TMRJC Barkas), and Feroz Khan (TMRJC Sangareddy).

Amid the pandemic, vigorous coaching through online classes by the college faculty and constant monitoring by the academic team of TMREIS, 295 students cleared the entrance exam. All are expected to get seats under the convener quota in reputed colleges under good streams. He felt proud to announce that 779 students qualified in TS-POLYCET-2021. Of them 19 secured seats in IIIT Basara.

Koppula Eshwar, Minister for Minorities Welfare, and A K Khan, advisor to the government and president of TMREIS lauded the students and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning a large number of residential schools for the minorities in an endeavour to make 'Bangaru Telangana'.

They congratulated the students for 'outstanding' performance and lauded the commitment and dedication of principals of junior lecturers and the supporting Staff of TMREIS for achieving good results.