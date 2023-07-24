Live
2BHK houses issue: Telangana HC gives permission to BJP for mahadharna in Hyderabad
The Court replied, when the State government staged a dharna against the Centre, did it not disrupt law and order
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday gave the green signal to the BJP Mahadharna. The BJP has sought permission for a dharna at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, but the police refused permission. With this, the party approached the court. The Court has given green signal for dharna. It has decided to hold a protest at Dharna Chowk on Tuesday against the government's failure to construct double-bedroom houses. BJP Telangana state president Kishan Reddy is conducting dharna.
The government told the Court that if this dharna is allowed, there will be disturbance of law and order. To this the Court replied, when the State government staged a dharna against the Centre, did it not disrupt law and order, when the State government staged a dharna, was law and order not remembered.
Why can’t the government provide security to at least 5,000 people, it asked. After that the High Court gave permission to the BJP Maha Dharna. The High Court has issued orders that only 500 people will participate in this dharna. It said that no rallies should be held.