3 held for trying to break ATM machine in Hyderabad

Highlights

The Falaknuma police have arrested three persons for trying to break ATM machine and decamp with the money. A gas cutter and other tools were seized from them.

The offenders identified as Mohammad Mubeen alias Nizam Sarkar, Shaik Qasim Ali and Mohamamd Sajid were involved in the attempt to the theft of Syndicate Bank ATM situated at Shamsheergunj that took place late on Sunday night.

The police said that the offenders were earlier involved in theft cases including the theft in the Nizam museum. More details are awaited.

