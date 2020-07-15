X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

3 private medical colleges in Telangana to offer free treatment for coronavirus infection

3 private medical colleges in Telangana to offer free treatment for coronavirus infection

Representational Image

Highlights

Three private medical colleges such as Mamata, Mallareddy and Kamineni institutes in Hyderabad to provide free treatment for coronavirus infection

Besides district government hospitals and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), three private colleges in the state will offer free treatment for coronavirus infection.

People with coronavirus symptoms can get the tests done and those who tested positive for coronavirus can avail the treat at free of cost at Mamata, Mallareddy and Kamineni institutes. Seven more private medical colleges are yet to join the list, public health director said.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a tweet said, "District hospitals, TIMS and Pvt medical colleges will provide COVID treatment. At present, 98 diagnostics labs are available to get the tests done and dashboards are being arranged at the hospitals regarding the available number of beds."

She also said that government hospitals are the ultimate hope for the poor. Focused and improved cleanliness and infrastructure in government hospitals would instil confidence among the people to get treated in government hospitals, she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X