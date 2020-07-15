3 private medical colleges in Telangana to offer free treatment for coronavirus infection

Besides district government hospitals and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), three private colleges in the state will offer free treatment for coronavirus infection.

People with coronavirus symptoms can get the tests done and those who tested positive for coronavirus can avail the treat at free of cost at Mamata, Mallareddy and Kamineni institutes. Seven more private medical colleges are yet to join the list, public health director said.

#COVID19 *District hospitals&TIMS

& Pvt medical colleges 2 provide Covid treatment *Rapid tests widened &98diagnostic labs.*Dash board in hospitals for bed status.Home quarantine Call centres.Telengana moving towards some of the expected developments 4 the benefit of people (2) — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) July 15, 2020

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a tweet said, "District hospitals, TIMS and Pvt medical colleges will provide COVID treatment. At present, 98 diagnostics labs are available to get the tests done and dashboards are being arranged at the hospitals regarding the available number of beds."

She also said that government hospitals are the ultimate hope for the poor. Focused and improved cleanliness and infrastructure in government hospitals would instil confidence among the people to get treated in government hospitals, she added.