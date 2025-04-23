3 Telangana candidates among top 20

Hyderabad: Three candidates, including a woman aspirant, from Telangana secured a place in the top 20 list in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results released on Tuesday.

Raj Krishna Jha got 8th rank followed by Sai Shivani (11th rank) and Venkatesh (15th rank). Shivani has already secured top rank in the group one examination conducted by the TGPSC recently.

The others who secured ranks below 100 ranks in the UPSC exams from Telangana are - Jayashimha Reddy Ravukla (46 rank), Sai Chaitanya Jadhav (68) and Chakka Snehith (94). Interestingly, many of the selected candidates already cleared the UPSC exam last year and are serving in different wings of the Central government. These candidates attempted the Civil Service exam again to get good posts.

Raj Krishna Jha, who secured 8th rank, said he is likely to be allotted to Telangana cadre since he chose as his first preference.

Sai Shivani from Warangal, who secured 11th rank said: “This is her second attempt.