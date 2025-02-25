Nagarkurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi and Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy met the Health Minister on Tuesday.

State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the hospital along with the Chief Minister on March 2nd.

The ministers will also lay the foundation stone for a 30-bed hospital in Pebbair town of Wanaparthy district.

Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy expressed his gratitude.

State Chief Minister, Anumula Revanth Reddy and State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha will visit Wanaparthy constituency on Sunday, March 2nd, said Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy.