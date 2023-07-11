30 per cent deficit rainfall in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is in turmoil due to monsoon conditions. Even after one and a half months since the beginning of the rainy season, there is a concern that the drought situation will worsen due to lack of proper rains. With this, the alert officials started the exercise to face the dire situation.



Monsoon, which normally enters the state in the first week of June, has now entered the state in the third week. Even after that, the south-westerly expansion was not at the expected level or rain conditions prevailed. So far, only 13.49 cm of rainfall has been recorded across the state, while 19.19 cm of rainfall should have been recorded.

As a result, there is a 30 per cent deficit in rainfall. Rainy conditions prevailed in 23 districts of the state. Districts like Nirmal, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Jangaon and Medak recorded normal rainfall but it was limited to some parts of the districts. Officials say that in the rest of the district, deficit and extremely deficit rainfall has been recorded.

The state government has been alerted in view of the disturbing situation. It is working on what to do in case of drought conditions. Apart from agriculture and irrigation, special meetings are being held with other departments. Officials have already met twice and discussed various issues.