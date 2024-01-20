30,000 temples in TS gearing up for Ram Lalla’s Prana Prastishta

Hyderabad: The live telecast of the Prana Pratishta will be screened in about 30,000 temples across Telangana. Speaking to The Hans India, Vishva Hindu Parishad-Telangana unit joint secretary Dr Ravinuthala Sashidhar said that the VHP and Sangh are coordinating the celebrations on January 22 being organised in response to a call given by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

As part of the celebrations, 30,000 temples across the State will conduct the rituals specific to each temple until 11 am. It will be followed by the Anna Prasad programme to serve food to the people. Then, a screening of the Prana Pratishsta of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will be organised.

In the evening, the Rama Jyothi programme will be organised. The trust has asked to light a minimum of five lamps at homes, signifying 500 years of struggle and the return of Ram Lalla.

There will be Rama Jyothi deepostavams at temples and open spaces in and around the twin cities and across the State. At several places, cultural programmes and pravachanams are planned on the occasion.

The distribution of Ram Akshatas started on January 1 and will continue until January 22. The distribution has been successfully carried out in the breadth of Telangana, and devotees welcomed the Askhstha distribution with enthusiasm and devotion.

He said that the VHP appeals to the State governments of the two Telugu States to declare January 22 as a holiday for people to witness the live telecast of the Prana Pratishsta of Ram Lalla from Ayodhya and to establish a museum for Bhakta Ramadas in Golkonda Fort.