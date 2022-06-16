335 cameras to keep tabs on people's movements

KARIMNAGAR: To monitor the movement of people and vehicles, the integrated command control centre (ICCC) will be established in the city at a cost of Rs 95 crore .

The ICCC would have 85 red-light violation cameras, 174 automatic number plate recognition cameras, 85 automatic traffic controlling systems, 85 vehicle detection cameras, 40 display boards, 40 public address systems, 15 wi-fi spots and 10 environment sensors.

Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar formally conducted the ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday in Karimnagar town at Indira chowk for the ICCC works.

Speaking to the newsmen, he said that they would install 335 HD cameras for close surveillance of the town. The ICCC would come up on the Municipal Corporation office building for 24×7 monitoring of the town. They would take all measures to complete the works by August 15, he added. He also inaugurated a walking track containing 1.7 kilometer distance at a cost of Rs 1 crore on the bank of the LMD reservoir for the benefit of the people of the town.

He said that the automatic traffic signal systems would function as the movement of the vehicles on the road for smooth passage of all vehicles.

The traffic signal violators would be getting e-challans with the automatic number-plate recognition cameras, he said, adding that that the display boards would be educating people about the importance of following the traffic rules and regulations and other government welfare scheme messages. The environment sensor boards would display the pollution levels, moisture content in the Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, municipal Commissioner Sewa Islavath, municipal corporators and others were present.