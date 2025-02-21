357 officers undergoing DRF training

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath emphasised on the importance of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) in all operations carried out by Hyderabad’s disaster management services. The commissioner said that the HYDRA needs to work according to the government's goals and the people's expectations.

Ranganath was speaking at the inauguration of the training of 357 new recruits of outsourcing to the DRF. The training will be conducted for a week at the Amberpet Police Training Centre. This aims to equip these recruits with the necessary skills to effectively serve in disaster management.

He said that the role of DRF is very crucial in reducing the loss of lives and property when natural disasters like floods, rains and fire accidents. The Commissioner emphasised that the DRF is central to reducing loss of life and property during such incidents, reinforcing their importance in the disaster management process.

AV Ranganath said, “The government recently urged to control illegal sand mining and transportation. The agency must handle this new challenge with the same level of commitment and responsibility they have shown in past operations.”

Addressing the new recruits, Ranganath said that the agency had selected the persons based on the merit list of those who wrote the police exam. He emphasised that the selection process was transparent and also took social factors into account, ensuring a fair opportunity for everyone.

He said, “As there is a lot of competition for jobs these days, everyone should take advantage of this opportunity and showcase your talent, then only you will have good opportunities.”

The new recruits are currently undergoing training at the Ambepet Police Training Centre, where they are being trained on natural disasters, including floods, fires, and other emergencies. The training is designed to ensure that they are fully equipped to provide support to the public during times of crisis.