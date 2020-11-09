4 killed, 2 injured after rams into stationary lorry in Jagtial

Four people including two children were killed after a car rammed into a stationary lorry here at Korutla mandal of Jagtial district on Sunday night. The incident occurred at Mohanaraopet when the victims were heading to Hyderabad from Mallapur.

Two people including the car driver have also suffered injuries in the accident and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable. Two women and two children were among the killed. They were identified as Ramadevi, Latha, Sirisha and Charan.

On Saturday night, two people were killed and two others injured after a car rammed into an electric pole here on Secunderabad-Kharkana road in Hyderabad on Saturday midnight. While in the morning, a man who is a resident of Chintal Basthi in Khairatabad died when his bike skidded while he was going along with his friend Nagaraju.