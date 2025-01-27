4 new welfare schemes launched

Gadwal: As part of the Telangana state government’s welfare initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the administrative vision of former MLA and Congress leader Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, a prestigious event was organised to distribute sanction letters for four key welfare schemes. The schemes – Indiramma Housing, Rythu Bharosa, Aathmeya Bharosa, and the issuance of Ration Cards – aim to provide comprehensive support to eligible beneficiaries across the region. Alampur Market Yard Chairman, Uppari Bingi Doddi Doddappa, actively participated in the programme, underscoring the Congress government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and development of every household in Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, officials highlighted the meticulous process followed to identify beneficiaries, which included field inspections, public consultations during village assemblies, and social approval of the final list. These measures reflect the Congress government’s dedication to ensuring that welfare schemes reach the most deserving households.

Doddappa emphasised that the Telangana government under the Congress party was working tirelessly to uplift the poor and marginalised sections of society. He praised the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Dr SA Sampath Kumar for their visionary policies that focus on welfare and transparency.

He encouraged beneficiaries to make the most of these schemes and assured the government’s continued support for the region’s development.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from local leaders, public representatives, and community members, reflecting the strong public trust in the government’s welfare initiatives.