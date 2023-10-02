Live
4-year-old dies while trying to open refrigerator in supermarket
Nizamabad: Going to super market ? Be careful with the refrigerators. In a ghastly incident a four-year-old girl died of electrocution after she tried to open the refrigerator in a supermarket.
The shocking incident, occurred in Navipet mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday, was captured on CCTV camera.
Rishita had gone to the supermarket along with her father Rajasekhar. He was looking for ice-cream in a fridge while she went to the adjacent fridge apparently for chocolates. The moment she touched the door, she was electrocuted.
Unaware of this, her father continued to look for ice-cream. After some seconds, when he started moving he found Rishita hanging with her hand in contact with the fridge door. He immediately picked up the child and rushed here to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
The girl’s parents and other relatives staged a protest with her body in front of the supermarket, demanding action against the management for their negligence. Police registered a case and took up investigation.