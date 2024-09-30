Live
- Colombia: Eight killed in helicopter crash
- Tovino Thomas' fantasy action movie 'ARM' grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
Just In
4,313 cases settled by Lok Adalat
Highlights
The district principal judge Patil Vasanth here on Sunday handed over a cash cheque of Rs 73.14 lakh to a family towards an insurance claim settled in Lok Adalat.
Kothagduem: The district principal judge Patil Vasanth here on Sunday handed over a cash cheque of Rs 73.14 lakh to a family towards an insurance claim settled in Lok Adalat. It was said that on February 14, 2022, Banoth Ravi Kumar while going to his house at 3-Incline thanda of Chunchupally mandal, his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car from behind at Nava Bharat Venkateswara temple.Ravi Kumar suffered severe head injuries and went into a coma.
He later died while being treated in a hospital. Lawyers B Madhav Rao and BanothDevdasu filed a motor accident case in Kothagudem court on behalf of Ravi Kumar’s wife Vinoda.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS