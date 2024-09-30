  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

4,313 cases settled by Lok Adalat

4,313 cases settled by Lok Adalat
x
Highlights

The district principal judge Patil Vasanth here on Sunday handed over a cash cheque of Rs 73.14 lakh to a family towards an insurance claim settled in Lok Adalat.

Kothagduem: The district principal judge Patil Vasanth here on Sunday handed over a cash cheque of Rs 73.14 lakh to a family towards an insurance claim settled in Lok Adalat. It was said that on February 14, 2022, Banoth Ravi Kumar while going to his house at 3-Incline thanda of Chunchupally mandal, his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car from behind at Nava Bharat Venkateswara temple.Ravi Kumar suffered severe head injuries and went into a coma.

He later died while being treated in a hospital. Lawyers B Madhav Rao and BanothDevdasu filed a motor accident case in Kothagudem court on behalf of Ravi Kumar’s wife Vinoda.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick