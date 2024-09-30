4,313 cases settled by Lok Adalat

Kothagduem: The district principal judge Patil Vasanth here on Sunday handed over a cash cheque of Rs 73.14 lakh to a family towards an insurance claim settled in Lok Adalat. It was said that on February 14, 2022, Banoth Ravi Kumar while going to his house at 3-Incline thanda of Chunchupally mandal, his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car from behind at Nava Bharat Venkateswara temple.Ravi Kumar suffered severe head injuries and went into a coma.

He later died while being treated in a hospital. Lawyers B Madhav Rao and BanothDevdasu filed a motor accident case in Kothagudem court on behalf of Ravi Kumar’s wife Vinoda.