49 Mudiraj families join Congress in Kamareddy

Kamareddy : As many as 49 families from the Boini Pandey community, associated with the Mudiraj Sangam in the Bhiknoor mandal centre of Kamareddy constituency joined the Congress party on Friday.

Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir welcomed them into the party by offering Congress ‘khandvas’

Shabbir Ali expressed his delight at the Mudiraj community’s decision to join the Congress party on the auspicious occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

He emphasised that it was the vision of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi that led to the fulfillment of the people’s aspirations and the realisation of the long-standing dream of a separate State of Telangana.

He mentioned that the TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC), in a recent meeting, had decided to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Telangana Formation on a grand scale. Various events and activities are planned for the next 20 days to commemorate the struggle and sacrifices made by the people of Telangana, with a particular focus on the significant role played by the Congress party, especially Sonia Gandhi. Moreover, he assured that the Congress party is committed to understanding and addressing the issues faced by the people at the grassroots level.

On the Telangana Formation Day, he said the portrait of Sonia Gandhi was showered with milk in all mandal headquarters as a thanksgiving for her decision to grant statehood to Telangana. As a symbol of solidarity and pride, Congress party flags will be hoisted on the houses of party members for the next 20 days. He informed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar have been invited to participate in the celebrations.