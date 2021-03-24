5 independents file nominations on day 1

Nagarjuna Sagar: On day one, as many as five independent candidates filed their nominations to Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll on Tuesday. They submitted nomination papers to Election Returning Officer Rohit Singh at his chamber in Nidamanoor of Sagar constituency.

Speaking to the media, Election officer Rohith Singh informed that they were taking the nomination papers of candidates for Sagar by-poll from Tuesday and the last date for filing nominations is March 31 and the by-election will be held on April 17 and counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Speaking to the media at Nidamanoor, Telangana Agitation Martyrs Association president Raghuma Reddy said that the State government did justice to 500 out of the total 1,300 martyrs only and the families of the remaining 800 persons could not get any help from the government even after six years of the formation of Telangana State.

Raghuma Reddy announced that as many as 400 martyrs' family members are going to contest in Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll to raise their issue at national-level.

He demanded all political parties to support these candidates, whose family members have sacrificed their lives for the formation of separate State.