5 people from Hyd killed in Karnataka's Bidar road mishap

Bidar/Hyderabad: In a terrible mishap, five people from Hyderabad's Begumpet were killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a container near Bhanguru in Karnataka's Bidar district on Monday. It us reported that four people died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries in the hospital, police officials said. According to sources, five others were seriously injured in the accident. The injured have been shifted to Bidar District Hospital for the treatment.

The deceased were identified as Giridhar, Priya, Anitha, Mahesh and Jagadeesh and are residents of Begumpet in Hyderabad.

Sources said the accident occurred near Bhangur on the national highway. They going to Ganagapur Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi from Hyderabad. A case has been registered in the Mannalli police station regarding the incident.