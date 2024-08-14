5 students rushed to hospital in Jagtial

Jagtial: Tension prevailed at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul School of Gollapally mandal of Jagtila district when five school students fell ill and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident came within a couple of hours the State Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with some Congress leaders, visited a Gurukul School in the district where earlier two students had died and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure the safety of the students studying in the welfare residential schools.

According to the school staff, students Srija, Rishita, Sravya, Bhavya Shri and Amita fell ill while participating in the competitions held at the school on Tuesday. The competitions were organised ahead of August 15th, marking the independence day.

The students were rushed to the Jagtial Government Hospital in an ambulance.

The school staff claim that the students fell ill while participating in the sports competitions. However, the parents of the students complained that their wards were taken ill due to food poisoning. Meanwhile, the doctors attending to the students said that their condition was stable, and samples collected from them were sent for tests to identify the cause.

Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar and MLC Jeevan Reddy asked the concerned authorities to provide better medical care to the students.

The incident turned into the talk of the town as it happened within a few hours of the Deputy Chief Minister assuring all facilities would be made to ensure students studying in the Gurukul Schools face no problems. Besides, their safety will be taken care of.