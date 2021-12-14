50-bed ICU unit to be ready at Osmania Hospital soon, Harish Rao

Health minister Harish Rao on Tuesday inaugurated CT Scan and cath lab set up at the Osmania Hospital. The government has spent Rs 7 crore for the cath lab and Rs 2.12 crore for the CT Scan, Harish Rao said, asking the health officials, doctors and staff to improve the Aarogyasri, Ayushman Bharat services.

"The CT scan and ventilators that have been damaged will be repaired soon to provide fastest medical services for the patients," he said.

The minister continued that a new mortuary with advanced facility will be set up soon and 50-bed ICU unit is being developed that will be completed in two months. He further said that a cath lab will be made available at Khammam. The minister also assured to provide cath lab to Adilabad RIMS, Gandhi Hospital, Warangal.