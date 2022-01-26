50-bed maternity hospital inaugurated in Kollapur

Nagarkurnool: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a 50-bed maternity hospital at Ramapuram village of Kollapur mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.

While speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that the State government spent Rs 7 crore for the construction of the advanced 50-bed maternity hospital which would help deliver healthcare services to the women folks in the region.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the new 50-bed Maternity and Childcare Hospital in Kollapur, as it will cater the needs of the people during this prevailing healthcare emergency period. We have ensured this hospital is equipped with all the necessary healthcare equipment and also filled up all the necessary posts of healthcare workforce to cater the healthcare services to the public," said the Health Minister.

With the establishment of the new Mata Shishu Health Centre in Kollapur constituency, it becomes the only government hospital in entire Nagarkurnool district exclusively dedicated to the women and child healthcare.

Taking part in the event, Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy requested the Health Minister to upgrade the 50-bed hospital into a 100-bed hospital. To which the Health Minister readily accepted and added that the government will take a decision with regard to the expansion of the hospital in the coming days.

The Health Minister also promised that very soon Kollapur Hospital will get a dialysis centre and will cater to the needs of kidney patients in the district.

"During the past 7 years of TRS rule the erstwhile Mahbubnagar region got the maximum benefits. The region has got 3 medical colleges worth Rs 1500 crore, up gradation of existing hospitals and PHCs and construction of new hospitals in each and every constituency. Apart from healthcare, we are also giving top priority to education. Introduced 100s of Gurukuls for providing quality residential education to the children and very soon we are also going to launch Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, where in all the government schools will be introduced English medium education with a total outlay of Rs 7,280 crore," said the Minister.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Member of Parliament PS Ramulu, Corporation Chairmen Errolla Srinivas and others were present.