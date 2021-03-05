50th National Safety Week celebrations commence at NTPC, Ramagundam

Ramagundam: Safety Campaign was carried out at gate number I of the main plant with NTPC senior officials and others displaying safety slogan placards, on the opening day of 50th National Safety Week celebrations at NTPC-Ramagundam on Thursday. The Safety Week celebrations will be held from March 4 to 10.

Later, at a programme at Safety Centre of the plant, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) Sunil Kumar hoisted National Safety Flag and underlined the importance of "Safety First". He administered Safety Pledge in English while GM (O&M) AK Samaiyar and GM (Mech Erection) Ch Murali Krishna administered in Hindi and Telugu respectively.

All GMs, HoDs, employees, CISF officials and office bearers of unions and associations participated in large numbers.

DGM (Safety) Ashish Sharma briefed on safety awareness programmes being planned during the week-long celebration. Besides fire extinguishers demonstration, safety during material handling, chemical safety, safety in construction works, safety in lift operation, safety at working at height, behavioral safety management, accident prevention and control, electrical safety programme are planned for agency employees.

Also, safety and housekeeping training for housekeeping workers and defensive driving for all agency drivers is also scheduled.

Earlier, safety poster competition for school children; essay writing competition for employees and their family members as well as associates; good safety award (for NTPC departments), good housekeeping award (Location Wise) and Suraksha Jyothi Award (for Agencies) were conducted.