53 saplings planted on UAE National Day
The Telangana Forest Development Corporation and the United Arab Emirates – Hyderabad celebrated 53rd UAE National Day here on Saturday.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation and the United Arab Emirates – Hyderabad celebrated 53rd UAE National Day here on Saturday. On the occasion, the officials planted 53 types of plants of rare species at the t Garden in the city.
Consul General of the United Arab Emirates – Hyderabad Arif Ali Al Tabur Al Nuaimi planted the Telangana Tree- ‘Jammi Chettu’ which is also the national tree of the UAE. He said that “The Botanical Garden already has 2,000 types of rare plants.
