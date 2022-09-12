6 gates of Osman Sagar, 2 gates of Himayat Sagar lifted

Hyderabad: As rain continue to lash the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) opened four gates of the Osman Sagar on Sunday. At present total six gates of the Osman Sagar reservoir are open up to six feet as earlier two gates were lifted up, two gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir has also been lifted up to one feet.

The Osman Sagar reservoir received an inflow of 2,652 cusecs which led the officials open six gates up to four feet to release 2652 cusecs. Two gates of In Himayat Sagar were also lifted to release 678 cusecs into the downstream of Musi river, said a senior officer, HMWSSB.