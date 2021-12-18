6 killed, 4 hurt in road mishap in Kamareddy

As many as six people including two children were killed and four others were injured in road accident at Kamareddy on Saturday noon. The police said that the car the victims were in rammed into a stationary lorry at Jagannathpalli gate of Peddakodapagal mandal of Kamareddy district. The injured persons were shifted to Banswada hospital for treatment.

The incident happened when they were heading towards Sangareddy from Nanded in Bolero bearing registration number AP12C5580.

In another case, a speeding lorry overturned in Kazipet of Hanamkonda on Saturday causing the death of three people. The victims were identified as Mukesh, a native of Boddugonda of Gudur mandal, Chandu from Enugurthi of Kesamudram mandal and Akheem from Jharkand.

The incident occurred when the lorry landed on the three people who were asleep in Gayatri quarry at Taralapalli outskirts in Kazipet. While a person died on the spot, two others were dead while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The bodies were sent to MGM hospital for autopsy. The Madikonda police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Earlier in the morning, three people were dead and one injured after their car crashed into road divider on Saturday morning. Two junior artists and a bank employee died. Another junior artist who suffered injuries were sent to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when the bank employee who was at the wheel lost control over the vehicle and crashed into road divider.