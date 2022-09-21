60 leaders of low budget schools attend workshop on Bolo English Project

Hyderabad: Around 60 school leaders of low budget schools attended a workshop on Bolo English Project on Monday. It is an initiative of the Centre for Civil Society, National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) and Telangana Recognised School Managements' Association (TRSMA).

A release said Bolo English, a charitable project, takes a vow to empower children from low-income communities with spoken English skills. The project is featured by the United Nations in its film 'A World We Want' which showcases select initiatives supporting women and girl students during the pandemic.

Rohan Joshi, project director, said students studying in budget schools are deprived of good English skills. There are several reasons for this. One reason is 85 per cent teachers who teach English in these schools have the same level of English proficiency as students have. Another reason is 'you don't go to school to teach English if you know good English' as you have many excellent career opportunities outside the teaching field.

"Bolo English is one of its kind projects in India and is the most sought after initiative being rolled across 11 States. In Telangana alone it has reached out to 50,000 students; one lakh more students are aimed to be reached by the beginning of the next academic year."

"As we know, there is a high aspiration for English language proficiency in India, especially among its low and middle-income families. This aspiration is supported by global research that establishes that there is a high wage premium attached to even a basic fluency in English".