60-year-old man jumps from 6th floor of GH, dies

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man on Friday committed suicide in Hyderabad. The incident took place when an old jumped from 6th floor of Gandhi hospital. The deceased was identified as Komaraiah.

The hospital staff stated that Komaraiah had come to hospital as an attendant to his wife. It is to mention here that Komaraiah's wife was admitted in Gandhi Hospital after she complaint of severe stomach ache. The reason behind was said to be dispute within the family members. The deceased body was shifted to autopsy department for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.