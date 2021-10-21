65 lakh people haven't taken single dose of COVID vaccine in Telangana: Health department

Around 65 lakh people in Telangana have not taken even a single dose of COVID vaccine although the threat of new variants likely to appear as international flight operations resumed between many countries, said the health authorities.

The officials also added the many of them also overshot the time between the doses of vaccine.

Dr Srinivas Rao, director of public health, Telangana said that there is chance of new variants and the people should immediately get vaccinated and wear masks every time they step of their house. He also added that many missed their second shot of vaccine. "Public will be 100 per cent safe only if they receive the second dose of vaccine. Around 60 per cent of people who have not received the vaccine are infected with the virus," he added.

Rao further continued that vaccination programme for children will be launched in one or two weeks after the centre releases the guidelines. "The centre had already approved Zydus Cadila vaccine for children aged between two and eighteen years," he said.