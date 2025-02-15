671 families to relocate from Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Nagarkurnool: A review meeting chaired by District Collector Badavath Santosh discussed the resettlement of VatuvarlPalli village from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve core area. Officials confirmed that the relocation plan had been unanimously approved by villagers without external pressure and is set to be completed as per schedule.

At the Collectorate meeting hall on Friday, a video conference was held with Additional Collectors Amarender and Dev Sahayam, along with District Forest Department official Rohith Loto, to review the resettlement progress. Officials stated that 671 families had voluntarily agreed to relocate, as documented in village assemblies and district-level meetings. Out of these, 311 families are slated to receive a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs, as disclosed in the village assembly. The remaining 360 families will be allotted land near Bacharam, which will include a 220-square-yard house plot and 2 acres of agricultural land per family.

The Collector further instructed the relevant departments to expedite the development of the allotted land, including the construction of a CC road, provision of drinking water, electricity, an Anganwadi centre, a primary school, and a Gram Panchayat building in the resettlement area.

The relocation is designed to minimize human movement in the forest, reducing pressure on wildlife and tiger habitats. Additionally, officials were directed to develop protected areas further. Out of 773 resettlement applications, 102 were deemed ineligible, leaving 671 families eligible for the benefits.