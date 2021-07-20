70 CCTV cameras installed at village

Yadagirigutta: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said the CCTV is like a third eye, which helps the police in detecting crimes in a speedy manner.

The Rachakonda CP, along with Government Whip andAlair MLA Gongidi Sunita,inaugurated 70 community CCTV cameras installed at a cost of Rs 11 lakh at Masaipeta Village under Yadgirigutta police station limits in Alair Assembly constituency on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion,the CP said that as per the international norms, the ratio of police per 1 lakh population is 243. But, now it is only 140 in the country. As such, the CCTVs would be greatly useful as they record crimes and help the police trace the accused in a short time. The CCTVs installed in the villages are connected to the PS at mandal level in Yadadri Zone.

CP applauded the donors for contributing to CCTVs and appealedto the people of neighboring villages to install CCTV cameras in their villages also for greater safety and surveillance round-the-clock. The MLA thanked the donors for arranging the community CCTVs in the village.

DCP K Narayana Reddy, ACP Narasimha Reddy, ACP Srinivas and others were present.