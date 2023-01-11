75 crore sanctioned for Warangal bus station

Warangal: The State government has sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the construction of a modern bus station in Warangal, local MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. Narender who along with district Collector B Gopi, KUDA chairman S Sundar Raj Yadav and KUDA vice-chairperson P Pravinya, inspected the existing bus station on Tuesday, said that it was a long-awaited dream of the people in Warangal.

"The DPR for the new bus station is ready. The government will call for tenders soon. We have been working on providing ease to the travelers during the construction period as the new bus station will come up on the existing location," Narender said.

He said that the bus station will come up on 2 acres and 32 guntas. The existing bus station will be replaced with a 10-level posh edifice which accommodates 32 platforms, parking and shopping zones. He said that the plan is in such a way that it could also connect the proposed neo metro rail between Warangal and Kazipet.

Warangal, which is known for the working class, will also become a hub for the IT industry, he said, referring to the multi-level super-speciality hospital coming up on the site of Warangal Central prison.

The land between the SNM Club and railway station will be used as a makeshift bus station until the construction of the new bus station, Pravinya said. A part of O City land will also be used for the bus station, she added.

KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav said that the bus station will be on par with the best in Singapore and Malaysia. He urged people to cooperate with the government until the completion of the bus station. TSRTC Warangal regional manager Srilatha, GWMC SE Praveen Chandra, KUDA CPO E Ajith Reddy, city planner Venkanna, EEs Bheem Rao and Srinivas were among others present.