76th Republic Day Celebrations at Alampur Court: Call for Timely Justice

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day of India, the National Flag was hoisted by Junior Civil Judge Mithun Teja at the Alampur Junior Civil Court. Following the flag hoisting, pens, notebooks, and sweets were distributed to school students.

The event was attended by Alampur Advocate Bar Association President Suresh Kumar, Treasurer Gavvala Srinivasulu, Vice President Yakobu, Secretary Anjaneyulu, Assistant Secretary Chinna Kishan Rao, and members of the association, including Smt. Rajeshwari, Thimmareddy, Nagaraju Yadav, Sridhar Reddy, AGP Madhu, former AGP Narsimha, Sunil Kumar, Venkatramudu, Madhu Venkatesh, Gajendra Goud, Afroz, senior advocate Eduru Basha, APP Karthik, and other court staff.

During a meeting held as part of the celebrations, Bar Association President Suresh Kumar emphasized the need for timely justice for litigants and victims, noting that while the country has made significant advancements in technology 76 years after independence, delays in justice delivery still persist. He stressed that swift legal services can only be achieved if advocates and related officials work diligently and responsibly, ensuring that the true benefits of independence reach all citizens.