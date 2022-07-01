77 BC Welfare Residential Schools record 100 pc results in SSC exams

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes Welfare Residential Schools outshined in the 10th class SSC exams conducted this academic year. About 77 Schools recorded 100 percent result. BC schools secured more pass percentage that the State average.

The official figures indicate that among a total of 142 BC schools run by Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Education Institution Society across the State, 77 schools achieved 100 per cent pass result. A total of 10,645 students appeared for the Class X examination and 10,381 students passed. Girls outshined boys, boys passed with 96.83 per cent and girls secured 98.04 per cent. The overall pass percentage recorded was 97.53 per cent.

Officials said that the number of students who achieved the highest marks was higher than the once achieved in the past. BC students, who strongly believed that education would change their lives, focused on their studies, regardless of the Covid pandemic obstacles and created a sensation by passing the 10th grade, said a senior officer.

In a statement, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesam, IAS and Secretary Mallaih Battu congratulated the students who achieved better results and the teachers who taught the students to get good marks. All the leaders urged the students to pursue higher education using the facilities provided by the State government.