79th Independence Day Celebrated with Grandeur in Gadwal

Gadwal: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Police Parade Grounds here on Friday. Government Special Representative and Advisor (Sports Affairs) E.P. Jithender Reddy unfurled the National Flag and received the ceremonial guard of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Jithender Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to welfare and development, highlighting flagship schemes in agriculture, housing, healthcare, women’s welfare, and employment.

He said 1,64,357 ration cardholders received 11,163 MT of fine rice free of cost since June, while crop loans worth ₹513.99 crore were waived for 58,113 farmers. Under Indiramma Rythu Bharosa, ₹9,000 crore was credited to farmers’ accounts, and a ₹500 bonus per quintal was paid for 95,378 MT of paddy procured in the district.

The Aarogyasri health coverage was doubled to ₹10 lakh, enabling ₹27.63 crore worth of medical services to 10,723 beneficiaries. Construction of the new Osmania Hospital (₹2,700 cr) and district medical infrastructure is underway.

Under Mahalakshmi, free RTC bus travel for women saved ₹77.26 crore for beneficiaries in Gadwal district. Across the state, 60,000 jobs have been filled via TGPSC.

He said the government is working towards “Telangana Rising 2047,” aiming for a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and $3 trillion by 2047.

Cultural performances by school students added colour to the celebrations. Outstanding officials were honoured with commendation certificates.

Earlier, District Collector B.M. Santosh unfurled the National Flag at the Integrated District Offices Complex and paid tributes to freedom fighters.

The event saw participation from MLAs Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Vijayudu, senior police and civil officials, public representatives, and students.