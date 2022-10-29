8 TRS MLAs in touch with BJP: Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad: The BJP MLA from Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao reiterated on Friday that the 8 TRS MLAs from four districts are in touch with the BJP. Talking to reporters, he said that no leader will continue in TRS except family members of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after Munugodu by-election.

Raghunandan demanded that an impartial probe need to be ordered into the poaching attempt of four TRS MLAs by three persons. He submitted a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in this regard.

The BJP MLA alleged that Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra did not follow the law in the case related to poaching case of TRS MLAs. "Ravindra defamed the BJP without any evidence," he slammed and wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India against him. In the complaint, Raghunandan informed the ECI that top cop is cooperating for the victory of the TRS in Munugode by-poll.