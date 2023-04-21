8-year-old boy's body found in Moosapet nala of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The residents of Sanathnagar were in a shick after a dead body of an eight-year-old boy was found at Allauddin Koti on Thursday.



The police has taken the suspect, Imran, who is a transgender person into custody. During preliminary investigation it was learnt that a financial issue was suspected to be the reason.

Though the child's family and locals claimed that Thursday being a new moon day, Imran allegedly killed the boy as part of a human sacrifice, the police said there was no evidence of it as of now. However, all possible angles were being probed.

Police sources said Imran is suspected to have first killed the child by strangulation and forcibly dipping his head in the bucket filled with water. After confirming the child had died, Imran, with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver stuffed the body in the water bucket and a bag and threw it in the nala at Moosapet.

They allegedly found indications of a human sacrifice at the spot.

The body was recovered from the nala and shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

The Sanathnagar police are investigating the case and further details are awaited on the same.