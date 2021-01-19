82 percent warriors get Covid jab in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Covid vaccination programme has received a good response on the second day on Monday in Telangana as compared to its neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. While Andhra Pradesh reported only about 50 percent healthcare workers getting the jab, in Telangana it was around 82 percent.

According to officials, a total of 16,750 healthcare workers were registered for the shot at 335 centres across the State and of them 82 percent took the vaccine. This was little less than Day 1 when 94 percent of the registered workers had taken the vaccination.

The total number of AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) were 15 and all them were stable, Health Director G Srinivas Rao said, adding that out of 4296 persons identified for vaccination on the first day on Saturday, 3,962 took the first dose of vaccine at 140 centres. On the second day, it was 13,666.

The officials concerned were instructed to get the details of the healthcare workers who abstained from taking the first dose of vaccination. The Health department would analyse the reasons for their absence. If the abstention was on account of health problems, a thorough medical check-up would be done. If apprehensions, fear or anxiety was the reason, they would be given counselling, sources told The Hans India.

The State Health department authorities were sending updates to the Union Health Ministry on hourly basis to keep a close watch on the ongoing vaccination programme, officials said, adding that special awareness programmes would be conducted to ensure 100 percent achievement in the vaccination for healthcare workers in the coming days.