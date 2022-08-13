83% clear TS Eamcet

Hyderabad: The results of TS Eamcet 2022, which were announced on Friday, saw two students Polu Lakshmi and Sai Lohith from Telangana bag first rank in the engineering stream while Juturi Neha of Andhra Pradesh, secured first rank in the agriculture and medical stream. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who released the results, said 80.41 per cent candidates qualified in the engineering stream and 88.34 per cent of candidates qualified in the agriculture and medical stream. A total of 1,97,320 (83.10%) candidates qualified out of 2,37,435 students who appeared for the examination. This year's rankings were based on the actual marks scored by the students in the entrance exam as the government has done away with the 25 per cent Intermediate marks weightage to be given while calculating the final rank.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prof. Goverdhan, Convenor, Eamcet, said, "The results this year are less compared to the last year but the strength of the students who appeared for the exam is more than the last year. Last year, 2.51 lakh candidates appeared as against 2.66 lakh this year. Qualified students are 1.66 lakh, this is also higher than the available seats, as we have around 1.05 seats vacant."

The engineering stream examination was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022 and agriculture and medical stream exam was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2022.

The engineering stream answer key was released on July 31 and the agriculture and medical answer key was released on August 4, 2022.

The Council will soon release the rank card of TS Eamcet along with the results. The rank card can be downloaded by candidates by using the credentials- application number, date of birth and captcha code on the official site of TS Eamcet on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, said a senior officer.