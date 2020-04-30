90 lakh Bathukamma sarees to be readied by October

Around 90 lakh Bathukamma sarees with 225 designs will be readied by October said TESCO managing director Shailaja Ramaiyer. "So far 40 per cent of the total sarees have been weaved and will be completed by October if the lockdown is lifted," she said.

Shailaja said that they have prepared around 2 lakh masks and also delivered around 100 masks to the people in Hyderabad. The masks made from clothes are also made available in the supermarkets, she said.

She further continued to say that the TESCO has got around Rs 80 crore worth orders for stitching uniforms from the social welfare schools in Telangana. If the lockdown is lifted, the uniforms will be delivered in three to four months, she said.

The TS Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society Ltd (TESCO) has been formed in November 2015 after the formation of Telangana state. Actress Samantha had been roped in the brand ambassador of TESCO in 2017.