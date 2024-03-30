92.68 per cent farmers get Rythu Bandhu benefit

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday said that 92.68 per cent of the farmers have got the payments under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and the total payments for the Rythu Bandhu for Rabi season crossed Rs 5,575 crores.

The Agriculture department officials said that as on March 28, as many as 64,75,320 farmers were credited with Rythu Bandhu money. Rythu Bandhu payments have been completed for all farmers who have lands less than five acres. The Rabi season Rythu Bandhu assistance was received for a total of 11, 49,534 acres. There are 22,24,870 farmers under one acre as per disbursements so far. Similarly, 17,72,675 farmers were under two acres, 11,30,788 farmers were under three acres, 6,54,419 farmers under four acres, and 4,92,568 farmers under five acres. The officials said that as announced by CM Revanth Reddy, the new government has made Rythu Bandhu payments to nearly 80 per cent of the farmers within the first hundred days. The government, which made payments starting from one acre to two or three acres, gave this assistance to all farmers with up to five acres of land in March. Sources said that Rabi Rythu Bandhu made the payments as per the previous details.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already announced that there was no Rythu Bandhu for mounds, hills, roads and ventured lands as given by the previous government. He had already directed the Agriculture Department to prepare a plan to benefit all the deserving ones without extravagance and misappropriation of government funds. Government is determined to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme soon instead of Rythu Bandhu as promised before the elections.