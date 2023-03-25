A dark day for Indian democracy: MLC Jeevan Reddy

MLC Jeevan Reddy called the suspension of membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi a black day for Indian democracy. In response to a nationwide protest call given by the AICC, Jeevan Reddy along with Congress leaders burned the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thesil Cross Roads here on Saturday. Earlier, the Congress leaders took out a rally from the Indira Bhavan to the Tehsil Cross Roads and staged a protest and organised a road blockade. Jeevan Reddy said that the entire country is condemning the suspension of the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi.





Calling it the murder of democracy, he said that the people of the country are all set to teach a lesson to the rulers of the current dispensation at the Centre. He alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been handing over the public wealth to Adani and put a burden of Rs 1.25 lakh on every citizen by raising Rs 150 lakh crore debt. The credit for putting a burden on every unborn child in the country goes to Modi, he added. TPCC members Giri Nagabhushanam, Banda Sankar, Kotta Mohan, Taparti Vijaya Lakshmi and other Congress leaders took part in the protest.