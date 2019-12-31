A fire broke out at Petrol Bunk in Sheikpet, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a petrol bunker in Hyderabad. A sudden fire broke out at the Indian Oil Petrol Bunk in the city's Sheikpet. Suddenly a car burst into flames while filling petrol. All of them at once was struck. The people in the car got out and no one was hurt.

However, car and petrol bunk were completely burnt. Due to the fire, traffic on Sheikpet and Rayadurg route was blocked for a while. The locals were terrified by a large number of fumes due to the fire. The firefighters who arrived immediately strived hard to bring down the fire.

However, the petrol bunk crew could not say how the fire occurred. The police have registered a case against the incident and launched a probe.