A fourth city to come up at Mucherla: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that after Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, a fourth city will be coming up at Mucherla with several initiatives from the government.

He informed the Assembly of this while intervening in the discussion on the Appropriation Bill. The Fourth City would have all facilities; some proposals would be finalised in the Cabinet meeting. The CM said the government would bring agriculture, sports schools, AI, IT, energy hubs, a golf club, and an international standard stadium in Mucherla.

He said a Young India Skill University will also come up in Mucherla; the foundation will be laid at 4 pm on Thursday. Many from the Middle East come to Hyderabad for treatment.

“We want to make Hyderabad a medical tourism hub. We once organised the Afro-Asian Games at Gachibowli Stadium, but now these places have become dens for drunkards. A sports university will be coming up at the stadium,” said Reddy. He informed that cricketer Md Siraj will be given a Group-1 post.

Similarly, boxer Nikhat Zareen will be given the post to encourage youth to opt for sports. The CM said that as the pharma project pollutes the surrounding areas, the government was re-considering it.

Reddy lashed out at KTR, stating that the BRS leader was talking as if the government had failed in just eight months. “We came here with bullet-proof jackets when KCR came and said he would rip apart us. The Leader of Opposition is not in the House at a time when there is a serious discussion,” he said.

“The government is a continuous process. Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu brought a few policies, and his successor, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, brought the airport, Godavari water, and other facilities to Hyderabad,” he said.