A fresh take on education: Thraya Waldorf School begins its journey

Hyderabad: Thraya, a Waldorf-inspired school rooted in the philosophy of nurturing the body, soul and spirit in harmony, was inaugurated at Janwada, just 10 minutes from Kokapet.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Nirmala Diaz – founder, Sloka The Hyderabad Waldorf School, teachers and parents participated in the function. The name ‘Thraya’ represents the coming together of three essential pillars around a child—teachers, parents and community and also reflects the threefold approach of educating the head, heart and hands.

In line with Waldorf philosophy, Thraya embraces a curriculum that is in rhythm with the child’s growth and development. Nature is woven into school life to give children opportunities to engage with their surroundings. Lessons extend beyond the classrooms into nature-led experiences and activities. Thraya’s campus is designed to inspire children to discover, create and thrive, reflecting deep reverence for nature.

The environment features native plants, fruiting and vegetable trees, curated artistic elements, naturally lit and ventilated classrooms and spaces that support farming experiences integrated into learning rhythms. A full-service kitchen prepares fresh, nutritious meals daily, contributing to a healthy school day for every child.

Speaking at the inauguration, the founders reiterated Thraya’s intent to build a nurturing learning community where education is meaningful and joyful, allowing every child to learn and grow at their own rhythm. Thraya aims to grow as a model of holistic education in Hyderabad, honouring childhood and helping children thrive in a dynamic and evolving world.