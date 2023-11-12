A Glimpse of 1969 Telangana Agitation

It is always ‘Thrilling, Exciting, and Delightful’ to listen to someone, on any portion of the 1969 phase of Separate Telangana Agitation, which ultimately laid foundation for the formation of State in 2014. And more so, if the person who recounts is none other than 86+ years old, Dr A Gopal Kishan, one among the seven who initiated Telangana Movement in 1968-1969, it is still more electrifying.

Dr Gopal Kishan, along with his brother and former Minister of United AP, A Madan Mohan, mooted ‘Telangana People’s Convention.’ He was detained for two-and-a-half months in Rajahmundry Central Jail under the PD Act. During that agitation, more than 300 innocent persons lost their lives, and in an unprecedented manner, prohibitory orders were imposed for several months in almost every town and village in Telangana Region.

When former Superintendent Gandhi Hospital, Dr P Nagabhushanam, former Depuy Civil Surgeon Fever Hospital, Dr AV Manohar Rao, and I visited the Jubilee Hills residence of yester years’ expert nephrologist, Dr A Gopal Kishan, and spent an hour quality time with him, he reminisced experiences of mutual interest. Despite his voice slowed down, healthy looking Dr Gopal Kishan’s reminiscing narrative was superb. It was resolutely centered around his participation in 1969 Telangana Agitation. Essentiality of ‘Rejuvenating and Rebuilding the Historical Osmania General Hospital,’ headed by him as Superintendent once and contribution of his professional friend Dr AP Ranga Rao, the pioneer of 108 and 104 ambulance services to the society, were the other subjects he reminisced.

Most important of what Dr Gopal Kishan recalled from his well-remembered memory lane was his meeting with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the midst of Agitation, when she visited Hyderabad in July 1969 during one midnight. Dr Gopal Kishan also recalled his close association with Badri Vishal Pannalal Pitti who actively took part in the 1969 Telangana Agitation and said that it was from his residence in Raj Bhavan lane, he contacted Governor’s security to seek appointment with Indira Gandhi. As sought, the appointment was confirmed from the PM Office, prior to Indira Gandhi’s arrival in Hyderabad.

Dr Gopal Kishan said that Dr Chenna Reddy, who took over as President of Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS) from Madan Mohan, intensified the agitation. During the zenith of violence, almost the entire Telangana Region was handed over to the Army to maintain Law and Order. This was also the peak period of the Telangana Praja Samiti's first phase of Telangana Agitation which was marked by violence. Curfew was imposed frequently and remained in force for 24 or 48 hours at a stretch, with a few hours of relaxation, and it extended if violence continued. Dr Gopal Kishan recalled that earlier on April 4, 1969, the Telangana Praja Samiti gave a call to observe May 1, 1969 as the Telangana Demand Day, which led to violence and police firing in some parts of Telangana. Complete Hartal was observed in Twin Cities again on May 2, in response to the call given by TPS to protest against the police firing and excesses in the city, and to mourn the death of those who died in police firings the previous day.

At this juncture, recalled Dr Gopal Kishan, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi invited Telangana Praja Samiti leaders for talks in New Delhi on May 6, 1969. But 13 of 15 in the forefront of Telangana Agitation who received invitation, jointly declined it, on the ground that the formation of separate Telangana ‘is not negotiable’. Another reason given was the unequivocal statement of the Government of India, ruling out the formation of Separate Telangana. On the 3rd and the 4th of June of 1969, the agitation got out of control and there was a complete breakdown of normal life. Military was called. Curfew was imposed. When the agitation reached its climax on June 24, 1969, ‘Shoot at Sight’ orders were given. Against this background, and Panicked by killings of hundreds of people, Dr Gopal Kishan recalled that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Hyderabad on July 4, 1969 midnight to meet the leaders of different shades of opinion and to study the situation personally. Chief Minister Brahmananda Reddy, who flew from Delhi to Hyderabad by the evening flight, was not aware of Indira Gandhi’s proposed visit to city by the midnight, until he received telephone message from Delhi! Before leaving for Hyderabad, she held discussions with Telangana Regional Committee Chairman J Chokkaa Rao, available in Delhi, and he also accompanied her. Dr Gopal Kishan also recalled about his going around city in a police vehicle a day before, provided to him on his request, based on his personal contacts, and how he tried to infuse confidence in public not to get panic. As Hyderabad city was under curfew, leaders whom Indira Gandhi wanted to meet were escorted by city police and Army Personnel to enable them to meet her. Gopal Kishan said that he was the ‘FIRST PERSON’ whom Indira Gandhi met that night and from whom she had an overall picture of the happenings objectively and in full detail.

Dr Gopal Kishan recalled that Indira Gandhi, after listening to him, said that shoot at sight orders would be withdrawn and everything would be taken care of to restore peace. Despite this, said Dr Gopal Kishan, he was severely disappointed when announcement from Delhi came the next day that it would be only ‘Short of Telangana,’ that would be conceded and not formation of separate State. And latter developments proved ‘No Telangana State’ at that point. In the 1971 Lok Sabha Elections, despite 11 out of 14 seats were in favor of Telangana formation, Indira Gandhi strangely said ‘No,’ for Telangana State formation!

Dr Gopal Kishan said that he, however, was confident that one day some leader would come and lead a massive agitation to achieve Telangana, and he was proved right. Expressing his happiness, he said that his dream was fulfilled when Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014 under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao. Dr Gopal Kishan also recalled one of his meetings with KCR along with Potturi Venkateshwara Rao and Chukka Ramayya. He is also immensely happy for the award by Telangana government in recognition of his services. Dr A Gopal Kishan, an emeritus professor of nephrology, is a medical graduate and post graduate (MBBS, MD, DM) from Osmania Medical College. As an active student politics leader, he was elected as the President of Osmania Medical College Student’s Union and the General Secretary of National Students Union of India (NSUI). As a student union leader, he visited USSR. He was also the president of United AP Civil Assistant Surgeons’ Association for 10 years, when Surgeon Dr SL Kanata Rao was the general secretary. Dr Gopal Kishan in whom Dr M Channa Reddy had immense confidence as an expert Nephrology professional, accompanied him to USA and was by his side when kidney transplantation on him was successfully performed in July 1990. Dr Gopal Kishan is known to me since 1989, when I was PRO to Dr M Channa Reddy as AP Chief Minister for second time.

Senior journalist late Adiraju Venkateshwara Rao in his book ‘Telangana, Saga of a Tragic Struggle,’ mentioned at several instances about the active participation and contribution of Dr Gopal Kishan in the 1969 Phase of Telangana Agitation. For instance, Gopal Kishan was one among the persons who gave a call for Bandh when police resorted to brutal lathi charge and teargassing at the Nizam College. Adiraju also narrated how he and Gopal Kishan smuggled themselves into the lobby of Assembly despite strict prohibitory orders with the help of a Police Inspector, and raised ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan. Before leaving, I presented my book ‘Bhagavata Kathalu’ to Dr Gopal Kishan and wished him a long life.