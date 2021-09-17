A good idea to check boozing

Linking Aadhaar with the sales of liquor is indeed a good idea as it is can help put a check on the boozers and thus they can be brought under control.

It's time for the government to think about extending the benefits of several welfare schemes targeted to help the poor and not those who waste money on liquor, ignoring their families.

If people can afford to buy liquor almost every day, there is no point in providing them the sops which are aimed to help the distressed sections.