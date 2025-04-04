A Grain of Devotion: Writing Sri Rama's Name on Rice for 15 Years

Gadwal: In a rare and deeply spiritual tradition, Chakravarti Acharyulu, a devoted follower of Lord Rama from Ieeja town in Alampur constituency has been inscribing the holy name "Sri Rama" on individual grains of rice for the past 15 years. On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami every year, these sacred grains are lovingly offered at the feet of Lord Rama during the divine celestial wedding (Sri Sitarama Kalyanam), held at the Ramalayam in Tupatla village.

Acharyulu’s unique form of devotion has touched the hearts of many. With unwavering faith and incredible patience, he has written the name of Lord Rama on over 35,000 grains of rice till now, making each one a testament to his devotion and discipline. These rice grains are then mixed with the Akshinthalu (sacred yellow rice) used during the celestial wedding rituals, symbolizing the blessings of Rama’s name being spread among the devotees.

Spiritual Practice and Life Philosophy

Chakravarti Acharyulu’s spiritual journey is not limited to writing names alone. He continuously engages in Bhagavan Nama Smarana (chanting the Lord's name), maintains equanimity in his interactions, and shares values of devotion, respect, and righteousness with everyone around him. His words are deeply rooted in tradition and wisdom, and his humble lifestyle reflects the ideals he preaches.

He firmly believes that devotion is the guiding path of life, and he strives to lead others—especially youth—on the path of spirituality and righteous living. Through his discourses and daily interactions, he emphasizes the significance of devotion in overcoming modern-day distractions and harmful habits.

A Message to Today’s Youth

In his heartfelt message to the younger generation, Acharyulu warns against becoming slaves to destructive habits and urges them to embrace Indian culture, traditions, and strong family values. He highlights that by respecting parents and walking the path they advise, youth can reach the highest levels of success.

He also draws attention to the ideal life of Lord Sri Rama, who upheld immense respect for his parents, teachers, and elders. Acharyulu encourages everyone to take inspiration from Rama’s life and apply those values in their own lives.

Respect for Teachers and Education

Adding to his spiritual insights, Acharyulu stresses the importance of respecting teachers, just as one would honor their parents and gurus. He believes that when students treat their teachers with reverence, they are more likely to tread the right path and become responsible citizens.

A Life Devoted to Bhakti

Chakravarti Acharyulu’s life is a living example of devotion, discipline, and Dharma. The entire village of Tupatla and surrounding areas recognize and praise his relentless service to Lord Rama and his efforts to promote spirituality. His work during the annual Kalyanotsavam has become a tradition and spiritual inspiration for many.

With each grain of rice bearing the name of Rama, Acharyulu not only practices Bhakti but also sows the seeds of devotion in the hearts of countless devotees. His dedication proves that even the smallest things—like a grain of rice—can carry the greatest spiritual significance when touched by true devotion.